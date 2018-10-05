College football notebook: Texas Tech QB Bowman out of hospital

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman is expected to rejoin the Red Raiders, one day after being released from the hospital, coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Sep 29, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Alan Bowman (10) throws a pass against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Bowman was injured Saturday in the first half of Texas Tech’s 42-34 loss to West Virginia when two defenders converged on him. He was left with a partially collapsed lung. Bowman was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. He remained hospitalized for observation until his release on Wednesday.

A freshman, Bowman has played in all five games for Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12). Pegged as the backup quarterback to start the season, he replaced junior starter McLane Carter in the season opener against Ole Miss when Carter suffered an ankle injury. Carter has not returned McLane Carter to game action.

The Red Raiders are off this weekend and will meet TCU on Oct. 11. If Bowman, No. 3 in the NCAA in passing yards with 1,680, is not able to play, sophomore Jett Duffey likely would replace him. Against West Virginia, he threw for 172 yards and rushed for 86.

—Wisconsin tight end Zander Neuville will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury he suffered in practice this week, coach Paul Chryst said.

This is just the latest injury to strike the senior Neuville. He tore the ACL in his right knee in the 2017 regular-season finale at Minnesota. This summer, he injured his right hamstring.

He has played in one game this season, posting one catch for 3 yards. A proficient blocker, he considered Wisconsin’s sixth offensive lineman. Last season, he appeared in seven games, catching nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

—Arkansas offensive lineman Dylan Hays, who has struggled with injuries throughout three seasons with the Razorbacks, announced he is retiring from football.

“Time off and many treatments and procedures did not give us answers we were hoping for,” Hays, a redshirt sophomore, posted to Twitter.

Coach Chad Morris said Hays has received a medical hardship, which ends his football career. He is the third offensive lineman for the Razorbacks to be granted a medical hardship in the past year, joining Jalen Merrick and Jake Heinrich.

—Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has agreed on a contract extension through at least 2023, the SEC announced.

Sankey, 54, has served as commissioner of one of the nation’s most prestigious conferences since June 1, 2015.

Sankey was Southland Conference commissioner for nearly seven years before joining the SEC in 2002. His roles included executive associate commissioner and Chief Operating Officer prior to replacing Mike Slive as commissioner. Sankey also has served on various NCAA committees.

