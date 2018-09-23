Top 25 roundup: Old Dominion stuns No. 13 Virginia Tech

Blake LaRussa came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes and run for a fifth score as previously winless Old Dominion pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season with a 49-35 triumph over 13th-ranked Virginia Tech in Norfolk, Va.

Sep 22, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) scores a touchdown against Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

LaRussa entered the game on Monarchs’ second offensive series and completed 30 of 49 passes for 495 yards and threw three touchdowns to Jonathan Duhart (nine catches, 142 yards) and one to Travis Fulgham (nine catches, 188 yards).

Old Dominion (1-3) prevailed in its first-ever game against a team ranked in the AP Top 25 despite being four-touchdown underdogs. The Hokies (2-1) were playing for the first time in two weeks after their game against East Carolina was canceled due to Hurricane Florence last week.

Virginia Tech (2-1) lost starting quarterback Josh Jackson to injury early in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Ryan Willis, who threw a tying touchdown pass but couldn’t keep pace with LaRussa. The score was tied at 28 when Jackson, who had passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 58 yards, injured his lower left leg.

No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 22 Texas A&M 23

Tua Tagovailoa completed 22 of 30 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for one more, and the Crimson Tide cruised over the Aggies in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama tight end Hale Hentges hauled in two touchdowns while wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III caught one apiece. Tagovailoa and Josh Jacobs scored on the ground as Alabama (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) beat the Aggies for the sixth meeting in a row.

Kellen Mond completed 16 of 33 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1). The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for a team-high 98 yards and a touchdown. Alabama showed few flaws in its first matchup against a ranked program. The Crimson Tide have outscored opponents 215-51 on the season.

No. 2 Georgia 43, Missouri 29

The Bulldogs remained unbeaten, but the Tigers certainly made them sweat in Columbia, Mo.

After quarterback Drew Lock scored from 11 yards out to cut the lead to 40-29 with just under 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC) got a chance to draw closer as the Tigers blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt by Rodrigo Blankenship with 6:08 to play.

Georgia (4-0, 2-0) was able to thwart the comeback attempt with a fourth-down stop and added a 40-yard Blankenship field goal with 1:41 left for the final margin.

No. 3 Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes as the Tigers cruised past Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. The freshman, who is from nearby Cartersville, Ga., completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards, adding an interception, in his collegiate debut in his home state.

Clemson (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) improved to 4-0 for a fourth consecutive season and for the fifth time in six years. Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-2) is off to its worst start under 10th-year coach Paul Johnson.

Lawrence replaced starter Kelly Bryant early in the second quarter and promptly produced touchdown passes of 17 yards to Hunter Renfrow, 53 yards to Justyn Ross and 3 yards to Travis Etienne before the half to awaken a sluggish Clemson offense and give the Tigers a 28-7 halftime lead.

No. 4 Ohio State 49, Tulane 6

Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw five touchdown passes in a near-perfect first half to lead the Buckeyes past Green Wave in Columbus, Ohio. The sophomore, in his fourth career start, completed 18 of his first 19 passes for 265 yards and four scores.

After two incompletions, he completed two more, including a 14-yard TD to Austin Mack to make it 42-6 at the half for the Buckeyes (4-0). Haskins, who did not play in the second half, was 21 of 24 for 304 yards with five TDs. For the season, he has passed for 1,194 yards and 16 touchdowns with one interception.

Ohio State used the game as a tune-up for its Big Ten matchup at No. 10 Penn State next Saturday. The Buckeyes totaled 570 yards, including 419 through the air, and 32 first downs. Tulane (1-3) had 256 total yards.

No. 5 Oklahoma 28, Army 21 (OT)

The Sooners’ defense finally came up with two big stops of the Black Knights’ triple-option offense, and Kyler Murray shined in overtime as Oklahoma squeaked out a win in Norman, Okla. Murray — who threw just three passes in the second half — came up with two big completions in OT, the second being his 10-yard touchdown strike to CeeDee Lamb.

Oklahoma (4-0) then held the Black Knights on fourth-and-7, with Kenneth Mann hitting Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. and Parnell Motley coming down with the interception to seal the victory.

The Sooners had a chance to win it in regulation, but Austin Seibert missed a 33-yard field goal attempt as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime. Murray completed 11 of 15 passes for 165 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Army (2-2) rushed for 339 yards, including 102 yards and a touchdown by Hopkins on 25 carries.

No. 6 LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

Nick Brossette scored on three short touchdown runs, including a 2-yard dive with 8:06 left, to blunt a 21-point Bulldogs rally and lead the Tigers to a victory at Baton Rouge, La.

Brossette scored on a pair of 1-yard runs as LSU burst to a 24-0 first-half lead. After Louisiana Tech closed within 24-21, Brossette extended LSU’s lead to 31-21 with his 2-yard score.

Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith, who completed 27 of 50 passes for 331 yards and three scores and an interception, threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half.

No. 7 Stanford 38, No. 20 Oregon 31 (OT)

The Cardinal rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final four minutes to defeat the Ducks in overtime at Eugene, Ore.

Oregon went ahead 31-21 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Cyrus Habibi-Likio with 4:39 to play in the game. Stanford (4-0, 2-0 Pac 12) needed just three plays to score on a 15-yard pass from K.J. Costello to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to get within 31-28 with 3:10 to play.

After Oregon’s C.J. Verdell fumbled with 54 seconds left to go, Stanford drove for a 32-yard field goal by Jet Toner as time expired. On the second play of overtime, Costello threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson to put Stanford ahead 38-31. Oregon (3-1, 0-1) drove to Stanford’s 10-yard line before Justin Herbert threw four consecutive incomplete passes.

No. 8 Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

Quarterback Ian Book, starting in place of Brandon Wimbush, orchestrated a high-powered offense as the Fighting Irish steamrolled past the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Book completed 25 of 34 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for three touchdowns. Notre Dame racked up 566 yards of total offense in its first road game of the season. The Irish posted 28 points in the first 25 minutes, eclipsing their totals from each of their first three games.

Notre Dame (4-0) broke open the game on Wake Forest (2-2) in the second quarter. Book threw 3 yards to Brock Wright for a touchdown to give the Irish a 14-6 lead. Tony Jones ran in from 4 yards out two plays after Chris Finke’s 52-yard punt return, stretching the Irish to a 21-6 lead.

No. 9 Auburn 34, Arkansas 3

Another lackluster offensive performance by the Tigers was overshadowed by outstanding defense and special teams, propelling the hosts to a win at Auburn, Ala. Auburn blocked two punts, had two long punt returns, returned a fumble recovery to set up an easy field goal, and added a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Noah Igbinoghene in the third quarter.

The defense dominated Arkansas (1-3, 0-1 SEC), holding the Razorbacks to 290 total yards and one field goal. Arkansas’ defense kept the game reasonably close for a while, limiting the Tigers to 160 yards through the first three quarters before running out of gas.

Ryan Davis set the tone for Auburn (3-1, 1-1) early in the game when he returned an Arkansas punt 48 yards to the 27-yard line to set up Auburn’s first touchdown, a 5-yard run by JaTarvious “Boobie” Whitlow.

No. 10 Washington 27, Arizona State 20

Quarterback Jake Browning passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns, and the Huskies avenged an upset loss to the Sun Devils last season with a with win in Seattle. Browning completed 15 of 22 passes, and Myles Gaskin had 86 of Washington’s 171 rushing yards.

The Huskies (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12) won for only the second time in the past 13 games in the series. Browning threw two touchdowns passes in the first quarter and hit Cade Otton on a 5-yard score with 10:59 remaining for a 27-13 lead.

Quarterback Manny Wilkins scored on a 1-yard run to get Arizona State (2-2, 0-1) within seven with 2:54 remaining, capping a 55-yard drive set up by N’Keal Harry’s 42-yard punt return after he fielded the ball on his 3-yard line. However, Washington got two first downs on its next possession and ran out the clock.

No. 12 West Virginia 35, Kansas State 6

The Mountaineers missed a few opportunities early, but Will Grier and his receivers found their rhythm during a romp over the Wildcats at Morgantown, W.Va. Grier finished with 356 yards passing and tied a personal best with five touchdowns — three of them on 1-yarders to David Sills V — as West Virginia (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) won its third straight game in the series.

Marcus Simms produced 136 yards receiving, 82 coming on a first-quarter bomb that put the Mountaineers ahead to stay.

Blake Lynch converted two field goals for Kansas State (2-2, 0-1), which replaced quarterback Skylar Thompson with Alex Delton late in the third quarter.

Kentucky 28, No. 14 Mississippi State 7

Benny Snell ran for four touchdowns, and the Wildcats’ defense played one of its best games in the Mark Stoops era, holding the Bulldogs to 201 yards overall in a rout at Lexington, Ky.

Snell topped Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 SEC) with 165 rushing yards, and he broke Randall Cobb’s school career touchdown record (35). Snell finished the night with 39 total touchdowns. The victory came two weeks after Kentucky knocked off then-No. 25 Florida in Gainesville.

One play after Wildcats freshman defensive back Tyrell Ajian intercepted a pass from Nick Fitzgerald in the middle of the fourth quarter, Snell delivered the knockout blow to the Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) on a 36-yard run to give Kentucky a 21-7 lead. He added another touchdown from 23 yards out with 3:45 remaining.

Texas Tech 41, No. 15 Oklahoma State 17

After 17 years, it was going to take whatever visiting Red Raiders could muster on the ground offensively and all around on defense to leave Stillwater, Okla., with a win for the first time since 2001, and that’s what they did to stun the Cowboys.

There was plenty of gunslinging in the first half, with the Raiders grabbing a 24-17 halftime lead. That seemed to set the stage for a high-scoring-to-the-wire finish. Instead, Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) throttled the Cowboys after halftime and produced 17 unanswered points. Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1) managed only 91 total yards and four first downs over the final 30 minutes and went the last 39:20 without scoring after taking a 17-14 lead.

Texas Tech freshman quarterback Alan Bowman completed 35 of 46 passes for 397 yards and a pair of touchdowns, shrugging off two interceptions. The Red Raiders ran for 224 yards, paced by senior DeMarcus Felton’s 121 yards and two scores on 12 carries.

Texas 31, No. 17 TCU 16

Sam Ehlinger passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score and the Longhorns took advantage of four turnovers to defeat the Horned Frogs in Austin, Texas. Texas topped TCU for the first time since 2013 — former coach Mack Brown’s final season.

Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) did it by playing mistake-free football and scoring the game’s final 21 points after trailing 16-10 in the waning seconds of the third quarter. It’s the first time since 2014 that the Longhorns have won three games in a row.

TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson threw for 197 yards and a touchdown and ran for 57 yards but threw two interceptions and had a fumble, with two of the turnovers resulting in Texas touchdowns. The loss denied the Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1) a fifth consecutive win over Texas, something they still never have accomplished in 89 meetings between the Lone Star State rivals.

No. 18 Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

Junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook took matters into his left arm late in the Badgers’ game against the Hawkeyes at Iowa City after struggling to move the ball for the second half, tossing a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Taylor with 57 seconds left to give Wisconsin the lead.

Fullback Alec Ingold added a 33-yard TD run with 22 seconds remaining to seal Wisconsin’s come-from-behind victory a week after the Badgers took a 24-21 upset loss to BYU in Madison.

Hornibrook completed 17 of 22 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Jonathan Taylor carried the ball 25 times for 113 yards, as the Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) secured the victory on T.J. Edwards’ interception. Iowa (3-1, 0-1) got a solid effort from quarterback Nate Stanley, who hit on 13 of 22 passes for 229 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

No. 19 Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Ben Mason rushed for three first-half touchdowns, Karan Higdon gained 136 yards and added a touchdown, as the Wolverines clobbered the Cornhuskers at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Higdon, who missed Michigan’s previous game with an undisclosed injury, did all of his damage on 12 first-half carries. Shea Patterson completed 15 of 22 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten).

The two storied programs hadn’t met since 2013. The rematch was one to forget for Nebraska (0-3. 0-1), who got a lone touchdown from Wyatt Mazour. Michigan outgained Nebraska 305-17 in the first half and roared to a 39-0 halftime lead.

No. 21 Miami 31, Florida International 17

Backup quarterback N’Kosi Perry passed for a career-high 224 yards and three touchdowns and the Hurricanes’ defense took care of the rest as they whipped the Panthers in Miami Gardens, Fla. The redshirt freshman replaced starter Malik Rosier in the first quarter and wound up 17 of 25.

Miami (3-1) finished the game with 488 yards of total offense while holding FIU (2-2) to just 187 yards and seven first downs.

The Hurricanes lost their bid for a second shutout this season when FIU quarterback James Morgan found receiver C.J. Worton open down the sideline for a 35-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter.

Purdue 30, No. 23 Boston College 13

Senior quarterback David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns as the Boilermakers rolled over the Eagles in West Lafayette, Ind., for their first victory over a ranked team since beating No. 23 Illinois in 2011.

True freshman receiver Rondale Moore had eight catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3) while senior wideout Terry Wright also caught a scoring pass and senior running back D.J. Knox added a rushing touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown struggled for Boston College (3-1) and was intercepted a career-worst four times while completing 13 of 27 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

No. 24 Michigan State 35, Indiana 21

The Spartans did just enough to knock off the Hoosiers at Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) trailed 28-7 after three quarters, but two Indiana field goals sandwiching a touchdown cut the Spartans’ lead to seven. However, Michigan State freshman Jalen Nailor took a jet sweep 75 yards for a touchdown to put the game out of reach with 3:17 to play.

Brian Lewerke threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions for the Spartans (2-1, 1-0). Indiana’s Whop Philyor caught 13 passes for 148 yards and a score.

No. 25 BYU 30, McNeese State 3

Tanner Mangum threw for 118 yards and a touchdown while Squally Canada and Lopini Katoa combined for 121 yards and a pair of scores in the backfield to lead the Cougars to an easy win over the Cowboys in Provo, Utah.

McNeese had dominated the first quarter, limiting BYU to just 25 total yards, but the Cougars (3-1) eventually scored 13 points off four Cowboys turnovers. BYU also had one touchdown set up by a blocked field goal and another one by a long punt return.

McNeese State (3-1) totaled just 207 yards and 10 first downs, going 0-for-10 on third down. Two Cowboys quarterbacks, James Tabary and Cody Orgeron, combined for 134 passing yards and a pair of interceptions.