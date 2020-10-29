Chargers: Player tests positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player’s close contacts have been told to stay home and participate in meetings remotely. The Chargers found out Wednesday night.

The Chargers said the training facility remains open and that the rest of the team will follow its normal practice and meeting schedule Thursday.

“We continue to operate in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance,” the team said in a statement. “As has been the case since day one of this pandemic, the health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority.”

The Chargers (2-4) are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos (2-4) on Sunday. The Chargers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars last week in L.A.

