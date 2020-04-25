2020 NFL Draft: SEC dominates, run on WRs

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Draft’s deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins.

After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began with two in a row, as the Indianapolis Colts grabbed USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. at 34th overall. The total of eight receivers in the first 34 picks set a record for the common draft era.

Higgins will catch passes from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick on Thursday night and the quarterback of the team that beat Higgins’ team in the CFP National Championship game in January.

The Indianapolis Colts then took Pittman, the son of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back at No. 34. They acquired the pick from Washington during last year’s draft, when the Redskins traded up for Montez Sweat.

A third straight skill position player went 35th, with the Detroit Lions grabbing Georgia running back D’Andre Swift. He was the second running back taken in the draft, after LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire went to Kansas City with the last pick of Round 1.

Then came back-to-back safeties. After none went in Round 1, the New York Giants took Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, and the New England Patriots — making their first pick of the draft — grabbed Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger.

The Carolina Panthers opted for a pass rusher, taking Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. That began a mini run in the trenches.

After the Miami Dolphins took Louisiana offensive lineman Robert Hunt, the Houston Texans tabbed TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock at 40th overall. Houston had acquired that pick from Arizona in the trade of DeAndre Hopkins.

The Indianapolis Colts made the first pick of the second round, sending the Cleveland Browns a fifth-round pick to move up three spots and select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

The skill-position talent kept rolling from there, with the Jaguars taking Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault at 42, and the Chicago Bears grabbing the first tight end, Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet at 43. That pick was the final one involved in the Khalil Mack trade with the Raiders.

Another pair of safeties went back-to-back next — LSU’s Grant Delpit to Cleveland and Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr. to Tampa Bay — before the Broncos doubled up on receivers with Penn State wideout K.J. Hamler. Denver took Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy on Thursday.

Then came two more defensive ends. Atlanta took Auburn’s Marlon Davidson, and Seattle traded up with the New York Jets for Tennessee’s Darrell Taylor.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their first pick of the draft with the 11th wideout in the top 49 picks — Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool.

The first cornerbacks of Round 2 came off the board back-to-back at Nos. 50 and 51, with Chicago taking Utah’s Jaylon Johnson and Dallas going with Alabama’s Trevon Diggs.

Then the Los Angeles Rams added a replacement for Todd Gurley, taking Florida State running back Cam Akers.

At 53 came one of the biggest surprises of the draft so far, as the Philadelphia Eagles took Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eagles starter Carson Wentz has battled knee, back and head injuries over the last three seasons, failing to finish any of the three in the postseason.

The Buffalo Bills became the last team to take a player at No. 54, grabbing Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

The run on wideouts continued with the Rams and Jets, who grabbed Florida’s Van Jefferson and Baylor’s Denzel Mims respectively. That made for 13 wide receivers in the top 59 picks, setting a new record through two rounds.

Among the final picks of Round 2 were a pair of running backs — Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins to Baltimore and Boston College’s A.J. Dillon to Green Bay — and a pair of linebackers: Michigan’s Josh Uche to New England after a trade-up, and Mississippi State’s Willie Gay to Kansas City.

Gay marked the 25th SEC selection, breaking the previous record of 22 for most picks by one conference in the first two rounds.

A highlight arrived early in Round 3, with Detroit taking Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara and uniting him with his brother. Romeo Okwara, also a defensive end, has been with the Lions since 2018.

For the third year in a row, the Saints made an aggressive move up the board by giving up a future draft pick, sending a 2021 third-rounder to Cleveland to jump from 88 to 74. With the pick, they took Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, who some considered a fringe first-round prospect.

The Buccaneers bolstered their new-look offense later in Round 3, adding Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

The Raiders — who took Henry Ruggs in the first round — added to the wideout craze by taking two more back-to-back in Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. and South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards. NFL Network reports the Raiders also plan to use Bowden at running back.

Round 2:

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Clemson WR Tee Higgins

34. Indianapolis Colts: USC WR Michael Pittman

35. Detroit Lions: Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

36. New York Giants: Alabama S Xavier McKinney

37. New England Patriots (from L.A. Chargers): Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger

38. Carolina Panthers: Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos

39. Miami Dolphins: Louisiana OL Robert Hunt

40. Houston Texans (from Arizona): TCU DT Ross Blacklock

41. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland): Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault

43. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas): Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

44. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis): LSU S Grant Delpit

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.

46. Denver Broncos: Penn State WR K.J. Hamler

47. Atlanta Falcons: Auburn DL Marlon Davidson

48. Seattle Seahawks (from N.Y. Jets): Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

50. Chicago Bears: Utah CB Jaylon Johnson

51. Dallas Cowboys: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

52. Los Angeles Rams: Florida State RB Cam Akers

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts

54. Buffalo Bills: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa

55. Baltimore Ravens (from New England via Atlanta): Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins

56. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans): Alabama DT Raekwon Davis

57. Los Angeles Rams (from Houston): Florida WR Van Jefferson

58. Minnesota Vikings: Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland

59. New York Jets (from Seattle): Baylor WR Denzel Mims

60. New England Patriots (from Baltimore): Michigan LB Josh Uche

61. Tennessee Titans: LSU CB Kristian Fulton

62. Green Bay Packers: Boston College RB A.J. Dillon

63. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco): Mississippi State LB Willie Gay

64. Carolina Panthers (from Kansas City via Seattle): Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn

Round 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Wyoming LB Logan Wilson

66. Washington Redskins: Memphis RB/WR Antonio Gibson

67. Detroit Lions: Notre Dame DE Julian Okwara

68. New York Jets (from N.Y. Giants): Cal S Ashtyn Davis

69. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina): LSU G Damien Lewis

70. Miami Dolphins: Texas S Brandon Jones

71. Baltimore Ravens (from L.A. Chargers via New England): Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike

72. Arizona Cardinals: Houston OT Josh Jones

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton

74. New Orleans Saints (from Cleveland): Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

75. Detroit Lions (from Indianapolis): Ohio State G Jonah Jackson

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vanderbilt RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

77. Denver Broncos: Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia

78. Atlanta Falcons: Temple C Matt Hennessy

79. New York Jets: Florida DE Jabari Zuniga

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Kentucky WR/RB Lynn Bowden

81. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): South Carolina WR Neville Gallimore

82. Dallas Cowboys: Oklahoma DT Neville Gallimore

83. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh): LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry

84. Los Angeles Rams: Alabama OLB Terrell Lewis

85. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia via Detroit): Utah S Julian Blackmon

86. Buffalo Bills: Utah RB Zack Moss

87. New England Patriots: Alabama OLB Anfernee Jennings

