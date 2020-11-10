Jets No. 1 in current 2021 NFL Draft order

The New York Jets are 0-9 and No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft order entering Week 10.

The Jets lost Monday on a walkoff field goal that pushed the New England Patriots to a comeback win, outscoring New York 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

It has been that kind of season for head coach Adam Gase and the Jets. Gase, presuming he remains head coach, and general manager Joe Douglas could have some critical decisions to make before April 2021.

The widely projected No. 1 overall pick is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, viewed by some pundits as a generational talent. The Jets, of course, are still trying to develop 23-year-old starter Sam Darnold, whom they selected third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Teams that make the playoffs will be assigned picks 19-32 using postseason results. Based on 2020 regular-season results to date, here is the current top 18 draft order for the ‘21 draft:

1. New York Jets (0-9)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7)

3. New York Giants (2-7)

4. Dallas Cowboys (2-7)

5. Washington Football Team (2-6)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (2-6)

7. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans, 2-6)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1)

9. Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

10. Carolina Panthers (3-6)

11. Detroit Lions (3-5)

12. Denver Broncos (3-5)

13. New England Patriots (3-5)

14. Minnesota Vikings (3-5)

15. San Francisco 49ers (4-5)

16. Chicago Bears (5-4)

17. Indianapolis Colts (5-3)

18. Cleveland Browns (5-3)