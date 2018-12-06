Recovering Amendola angling to play against Patriots

Buffalo Bills: Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that the team released veteran wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin because the player-team pairing “obviously didn’t work.” He added: “The important (thing) ... for us, is that we continue to take swings and we did. You step up to the plate and you take a swing and some of those are going to work and some aren’t.” All but out of the playoff picture at 4-8, the Bills will look at younger players and start building for 2009. “We’ve got some younger receives that have stepped up and showed some signs of their potential and flashed,” McDermott said. “Our commitment to them is to give them more opportunities and to see them build a relationship with Josh (Allen) to see them continue to develop and that’s important moving forward.”

Miami Dolphins: Receiver Danny Amendola missed last Sunday’s game against the Bills but practiced Wednesday. Head coach Adam Gase said he was unsure of Amendola’s status for their upcoming game, although the wideout is eager to meet his former teammates and the New England Patriots. “He wants to play in this game as bad as anybody,” Gase said. “I’m trying to give him a little bit of the ability to show that he can go, but at the same time just try to make sure that we get through the week the right way. We don’t [want to] lose him for any longer than we already have.” Amendola left the Patriots after the 2017 season, lured by a two-year contract that can be worth as much as $12 million. He had two catches for 21 yards in a Week 4 game at New England.

New England Patriots: As NFL teams look to fill head-coach openings (Cleveland, Green Bay) and other teams anticipate coaching vacancies, the name of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is being thrown around. He accepted the Indianapolis Colts’ job after last season but backed out at the last minute. Owner Robert Kraft didn’t sound worried about the possibility of McDaniels leaving New England again, after he left the Patriots before the 2009 season to coach the Denver Broncos and returned in 2012. “I care about winning Sunday. That’s what really what I care about,” Kraft told the Boston Herald. “Whatever happens ... you know, we have good people. I’m actually flattered that people are after our people.”

New York Jets: Safety Jamal Adams is just in his second year but has become a vocal team leader. And this week, he talked about the seeming inevitability that head coach Todd Bowles will be fired after the season ends. Adams said on his regular weekly interview on WFAN that Bowles isn’t the problem with the Jets (3-9). “There are other problems in that building,” Adams said. “I feel for him. I really do. It’s not his problems that are going on right now. Hopefully, it’s going to change next year. We’ve got to change it. It needs to be changed, because to me, we’re running out of time.”

—Field Level Media