Dolphins RB Gore dejected after loss to Colts

Buffalo Bills: Buffalo is known as a gritty, hard-working city, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Buffalo has a quarterback built in its mold. “I love the fire. He personifies Buffalo, right?” McDermott said Monday, the day after Josh Allen returned from injury to lead the Bills to a 24-21 win over Jacksonville. “He’s a hard worker, blue-collar kid and loves to compete. He’s still young, so again, let’s manage expectations. It was a good start for him.” Allen was excited after the win: “I just wanted to go out there and complete the ball when it needed to be completed and make plays when plays needed to be made. I trust the guys around me, and that’s kind of what we did today.”

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins led Indianapolis 24-14 with less than nine minutes left in the game on Sunday and let it slip away, losing 27-24 to the Colts in a game that left the Dolphins 5-6 and further out of the AFC wild-card picture. Running back Frank Gore was clearly upset on Monday. “I’m not a talkative guy, but I feel like if it’s the right time for something to be said, I’m going to say it,” he said. “The way we lost that game, and gave it away, I know we should’ve won that game. That’s why it was so hard for me.” This was the second time this season the Dolphins lost a game they led by at least 10 points, and head coach Adam Gase said he understands what those two losses mean in the playoff standings. “You’re disappointed because you’ve got two games where you’re sitting there going well, 5-6 or you’re 7-4,” Gase said.

New England Patriots: The team activated running back Rex Burkhead to the 53-man roster and released offensive lineman Matt Tobin. Burkhead went on injured reserve on Sept. 26 with a neck injury. He played in three games, starting two, and gained 86 yards on 24 rushing attempts, and he also caught three passes for 31 yards. The Patriots have been shorthanded at the position, with rookie Sony Michel and veteran James White handling the load, and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson chipping in. Tobin, signed as a free agent on Nov. 7, was inactive for two games.

New York Jets: Fill-in starting quarterback Josh McCown has a sore thumb after hurting his hand in the Jets’ 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He played through the injury but head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that he wasn’t sure whether McCown could fully practice on Wednesday. Will the next man up be rookie starter Sam Darnold, who has missed the last two games with a sprained right foot? Bowles said he wasn’t sure whether Darnold would be able to practice on Wednesday, either. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Darnold likely would start Sunday at Tennessee.

