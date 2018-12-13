All signs point to Chiefs S Berry playing

FILE PHOTO: Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. Pittsburgh won 18-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: Von Miller was whistled for jumping offside three times last week, and coach Vance Joseph was critical of the outside linebacker on Monday, saying a player of that caliber “doesn’t need to cheat the count.” But while Miller accepted blame, he doesn’t plan to stop anticipating snap counts. “Yeah, I was upset about it, but at the end of the day, if I’ve got 97 sacks, probably 80 of them came off of getting a great jump,” Miller said Wednesday. “So it’s like yeah, I jumped offsides, but quarterbacks throw interceptions, too, it’s not like you tell them to quit throwing the ball downfield anymore. It’s just part of the game. That’s just something that I’ve worked on and I guessed wrong.”

Kansas City Chiefs: With Thursday’s showdown against the Chargers nearly here, all signs point to Chiefs safety Eric Berry playing for the first time since Week 1 of 2017. ESPN reported Berry — who tore his Achilles last year and has battled a heel injury but practiced on a limited basis the past three weeks — is expected to play against the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ Twitter account released a promotional video on Wednesday featuring Berry, showing several clips of him emerging from the tunnel and firing up the crowd. Berry is officially listed as questionable for the third consecutive game.

Los Angeles Chargers: The last time the Chargers faced the Chiefs, they spent plenty of time watching college tape to prepare for Patrick Mahomes, who had started just one NFL game at the time. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley now has much more tape to work with, but that doesn’t make the task any easier. “The challenge for our defense is to understand that this is not some of the normal things that we see from week in and week out, and because of his ability to extend the play, some of those shots turn out not to be 20-yard gains, but a touchdown,” Bradley said. “I think that’s what unique about them. They are very challenging offensively.”

Oakland Raiders: Team owner Mark Davis was asked at Wednesday’s NFL owners’ meeting about wide receiver Amari Cooper’s success since Oakland traded him to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick in October, and he admitted the early returns don’t look great. “In the future, we might be saying, ‘Damn,’” Davis said. He added that he’s not surprised by Cooper’s production, calling Cooper “a great, great player.” “We always had the fastest guy on the field no matter what,” Davis continued. “I think (Davis’ father, former Raiders owner Al Davis,) would have loved Amari, but it just didn’t work out in our system.” In six games with the Cowboys, Cooper has 40 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns. He totaled just 22 catches for 280 yards and one score in six games with the Raiders this year.

