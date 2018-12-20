Chargers not sleeping on Ravens QB Jackson's arm

Dec 16, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: Just a few months ago, running back Phillip Lindsay was wearing No. 2 in practice and sitting sixth on the Broncos’ running back depth chart, just hoping to make the roster via special teams. On Tuesday, he became the first offensive undrafted rookie in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl. “At one point, I was just trying to make the team,” Lindsay told reporters Wednesday. “I was hoping to do some (gunner) reps, some kick return and hopefully catch some balls at punt return. When they gave me the news that I was going to the Pro Bowl, it was just a real emotional moment.” Lindsay is 9 rushing yards away from 1,000 on the season, and he ranks second among all qualified rushers in yards per carry (5.4).

Kansas City Chiefs: Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz missed his first practice of the season on Wednesday, a bit of a surprise after his knee injury had not been previously reported. Coach Andy Reid said Schwartz hurt the knee last Thursday during a loss to the Chargers and called him “day-to-day.” Schwartz didn’t miss a snap in the game, keeping alive his streak of well over 7,000 consecutive snaps, so there doesn’t appear to be major concern about his status at the moment. Wideout Sammy Watkins (foot) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (hand) also missed practice, while running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) was limited. Reid said earlier this week that Fuller could play Sunday despite having surgery on what was reported as a fractured wrist. The team’s injury report refers to it as a thumb issue.

Los Angeles Chargers: Lamar Jackson’s legs have been more efficient than his arm through five starts, but the Chargers aren’t sleeping on the throwing ability of the Baltimore Ravens quarterback ahead of their Saturday matchup. “I know he’s beating people with his legs right now, and he has no choice as to (how) they choose to use him with his legs,” Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn said. “But I watched him in college, and he threw for over 9,000 yards in college. The young man can throw the football, and he can develop into a pocket passer in this league.” Chargers safety Adrian Phillips compared the challenge of containing Jackson to facing the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, which L.A. has done twice this season. “They’re equally dangerous,” Phillips said. “Mahomes can throw it a mile. Lamar can throw it like crazy, too, but he can blink and he’s running 70 yards.”

Oakland Raiders: After having a total of 12 Pro Bowl selections over the past two seasons, the Raiders were one of three teams (joining the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) not to have a player selected this year. Three Raiders — tight end Jared Cook, center Rodney Hudson and left guard Kelechi Osemele — were named alternates, giving the team a good chance of having one added as an injury replacement. Cook ranks second among AFC tight ends in receptions (63) and receiving yards (848), but the Indianapolis Colts’ Eric Ebron (59 catches for 662 yards) won out for the second spot in the conference behind the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce thanks to his 12 touchdowns. Hudson and Osemele each made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.

—Field Level Media