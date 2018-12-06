Chiefs reward C Reiter with extension

Denver Broncos: Denver traded Demaryius Thomas to open up opportunities for rookie second-round draft pick Courtland Sutton, but fourth-round rookie DaeSean Hamilton will be leaned on heavily now as well with Emmanuel Sanders (torn Achilles) out for the season. “There’s a reason why I’m in the NFL,” Hamilton said of his confidence in himself. “I don’t expect there to be any downfall.” The team also will count on Tim Patrick and River Cracraft, both of whom were undrafted free agents in 2017. “We have capable guys and I’m very comfortable with that room,” head coach Vance Joseph said. “It’s young, but it’s a proven room.” Added Sutton, “We’ve all got to step up and step into these roles that we’ve been handed, and not look back into it.”

Kansas City Chiefs: After filling in admirably for starter Mitch Morse at center in Weeks 8-11, Austin Reiter was rewarded with a contract extension on Wednesday, the team announced. No terms of the deal have been reported, but the 2015 seventh-round pick was set to become a restricted free agent after this season. Depending on the size and length of the deal, it could mean the Chiefs view Reiter as the future starter at the pivot, as Morse will hit unrestricted free agency in March. The team gave left guard Cameron Erving a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million in September. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (signed through 2020), left tackle Eric Fisher (2021) and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (2022) are each locked up for at least two years.

Los Angeles Chargers: In his final game before entering the NFL, Philip Rivers led his team to a 28-10 victory over Marvin Lewis, as the Bengals’ staff was coaching the North team in the 2004 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Rivers threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns to pick up MVP honors in the game, which came about three months before Rivers was traded to the Chargers — whose staff coached the South team — as part of the package for Eli Manning on draft day. “Obviously he’s continued to grow as a fine player, but he was there and he was a fine leader,” Lewis recalled Wednesday of the encounter. “Obviously, the Chargers’ staff was coaching the other side and had Philip on their team, so they saw great things in him which caused the move they made to get Philip. I don’t think he’s disappointed anybody there.”

Oakland Raiders: Head coach Jon Gruden is known for praising opponents’ top players, but he was particularly effusive about the guy the Raiders will have to contain on Sunday, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. “What’s the greatest thing about this man, I’ve told all of our receivers, if you get a chance to watch him practice, you’ll see what unlocks the greatness in him,” Gruden said. “He’s the hardest working man, I think, in football. Hardest working player I’ve ever seen practice. I’ve seen Jerry Rice, I’ve seen a lot of good ones, but I put Antonio Brown at the top. If there are any young wideouts out there, I’d go watch him practice. You figure out yourself why he’s such a good player.”

