All-decade team: Brady, Rodgers headline Team of 2010s

FILE PHOTO: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the quarterbacks for the 2010s All-Decade Team announced by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Brady was one of eight unanimous selections — Drew Brees was left off the list — along with retired Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson and the Baltimore Ravens duo of kicker Justin Tucker and recently retired offensive guard Marshal Yanda.

Brady, 42, was also on the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

The 55-member team is the result of votes cast by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was named one of the all-decade team’s coaches — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was also on the 2000s all-decade team, is the other. Carroll posted a 100-59-1 record from 2010-2019.

“Is he the defensive coordinator, and I’m the head coach?” Carroll quipped when informed of the selection along with Belichick, who was hired to replace Carroll in New England after the Patriots went 8-8 in 1999.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was also left off the list. However, the Legion of Boom secondary of the Seahawks was represented by safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Richard Sherman. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Marshawn Lynch also are part of the team of the 2010s.

2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM ROSTER

* — unanimous selection

OFFENSE

QB Tom Brady*

QB Aaron Rodgers

RB Frank Gore

RB Marshawn Lynch

RB LeSean McCoy

RB Adrian Peterson*

WR Antonio Brown

WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Calvin Johnson

WR Julio Jones

FLEX Darren Sproles

TE Rob Gronkowski

TE Travis Kelce

OT Jason Peters

OT Tyron Smith

OT Joe Staley

OT Joe Thomas*

OG Jahri Evans

OG Logan Mankins

OG Zack Martin

OG Marshal Yanda*

C Alex Mack

C Maurkice Pouncey

DEFENSE

DE Calais Campbell

DE Cameron Jordan

DE Julius Peppers

DE J.J. Watt*

DT Geno Atkins

DT Fletcher Cox

DT Aaron Donald*

DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Chandler Jones

LB Luke Kuechly

LB Khalil Mack

LB Von Miller*

LB Bobby Wagner

LB Patrick Willis

CB Patrick Peterson

CB Darrelle Revis

CB Richard Sherman

S Eric Berry

S Earl Thomas

S Eric Weddle

DB Chris Harris Jr.

DB Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIALISTS

P Johnny Hekker

P Shane Lechler

K Stephen Gostkowski

K Justin Tucker*

PR Tyreek Hill

PR Darren Sproles

KR Devin Hester

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES

Bill Belichick

Pete Carroll

—Field Level Media