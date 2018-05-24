Report: NFL skirted formal anthem vote

The NFL did not hold a formal vote in passing its controversial national anthem policy, according to a report from ESPN.

FILE PHOTO: Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul (84) and linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) and Washington Redskins linebacker Chris Carter (55) kneel with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Washington Redskins and the Oakland Raiders at FedEx Field in Landover, MD, U.S., September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The report states league executives did not hold an official tally on the decision, which requires players, coaches and personnel on the field to stand when the national anthem is played. Instead, owners were polled to determine how they would vote.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said owners unanimously approved the anthem policy, but at least one owner, Jed York of the San Francisco 49ers, abstained. ESPN reports Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis also abstained from voting.

The NFL declined to comment on the voting process when reached by ESPN.

The new policy has been divisive throughout the NFL since being announced Wednesday. Players claim they were not consulted and immediately threatened to challenge the policy. A terse statement from the NFL Players Association claimed the NFL and its owners went rogue in establishing anthem guidelines after an effort to work together with players.

“Our union will review the new ‘policy’ and challenge any aspect of it that is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement,” the NFLPA statement read.

The policy change has also drawn attention outside of football. President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL is “doing the right thing” with the change while Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Thursday slammed it as “idiotic” and “typical of the NFL.”

—Field Level Media