Bidwill: Cardinals committed to building ‘around foundation we have’

Team president Michael Bidwill on Tuesday seemed to scuttle speculation that the team would take Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, saying the Cardinals are committed to building “around the foundation that we have.”

Bidwill made the comments on 98.7 Arizona Sports, a day after the Heisman Trophy-winning Murray went all-in on his commitment to playing football.

“There’s always a lot of speculation that turns out to not be true. But moving forward, we’re going to continue to build this team and build around the foundation that we have,” Bidwill said.

The Cardinals drafted quarterback Josh Rosen with their first-round pick last year. But new coach Kliff Kingsbury’s past comments about taking Murray No. 1 and connections - they share the same agent - has ramped up speculation that the Cards might take Murray.

“It’s great when we have new players and new excitement around our game that will cause people to speculate and talk,” Bidwill said.

Most mock drafts have the Cardinals selecting Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa with the first pick in April’s NFL Draft.

“They’ve got to be an incredible athlete on the field,” Bidwill said. “You want somebody, especially with the No. 1 pick, that you can look at and say, ‘This person is going to be here for eight to 10 years and be an anchor at their position and be a real leader in our organization.

“It’s where the heart is and where the head is. Are they playing the game for money, or are they playing the game because they love the game? That’s the kind of person you want with your first-round pick.”

