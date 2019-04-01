Ohio State DE Bosa to visit Cardinals

FILE PHOTO: Mar 3, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa (DL25) goes through workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals, with speculation mounting he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bosa met with team officials in Florida on Friday and is now set for a second sitdown at the team facility. Bosa and the Cardinals have a “top 30” visit scheduled with four weeks remaining until the 2019 draft.

Each NFL franchise is permitted to host 30 prospects at team headquarters.

Bosa will be in Arizona on Thursday night for a Friday visit this week, Sports Illustrated first reported Monday.

The younger brother of Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa missed half of last season with an abdominal injury. He’s working out with his brother in Florida and did not take part in workouts during his pro day.

Hosting Nick Bosa gives the Cardinals the opportunity to gauge his recovery on the field.

He said last week he was intrigued by the possibility of pairing with Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

