Interest expected to be high for QB Bradford

Quarterback Sam Bradford was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Bradford, a former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 draft pick with the then-St. Louis Rams, was signed to be the starting quarterback in March. He lost the job to rookie first-round pick Josh Rosen.

ESPN reported several teams are likely to show interest in the 30-year-old Bradford now that they will not assume his existing contract.

Bradford received a $10 million signing bonus. He earned $2.5 million in base salary and $1 million in playing-time bonuses for a total of $13.5 million in 2018.

Bradford spent five years in St. Louis, one year with the Philadelphia Eagles and two years with the Minnesota Vikings before joining Arizona.

In 83 career starts, Bradford’s teams have posted a record of 34-48-1. He has passed for 19,449 yards, 103 touchdowns and 61 interceptions.

Bradford was last active in Week 4, a roster decision that saved the Cardinals more than $1.5 million. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 400 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions before being benched Week 3.

—Field Level Media