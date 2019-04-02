Cardinals sign veteran CB Brock

FILE PHOTO: Dec 15, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brock (22) catches the ball on a punt return in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock has signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Tuesday.

Brock, 30, is entering his 10th season and adds depth and experience to the secondary behind starting corners Patrick Peterson and Robert Alford.

Brock played 12 games with the Denver Broncos in 2018 and 11 games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 after spending his first seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

He has appeared in 103 games (45 starts) and has registered 11 interceptions and 209 tackles.

Brock will be reunited with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was his head coach last year in Denver. Joseph also coached the defensive backs for San Francisco when Brock was a rookie in 2010.

