Kingsbury: Cardinals have two COVID-19 cases

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team returns from a bye week short two players who tested positive for COVID-19.

Kingsbury on Monday said that he wouldn’t name the players at this time but confirmed the Cardinals would practice per usual with all available personnel later in the day. The second-year coach said it is “business as usual” at the Tempe headquarters.

“So we’re just moving forward with that protocol and taking it from there,” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury called the situation “fluid” for his team ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, but added that contact tracing and subsequent testing turned up only negative test results.

The Cardinals have previously had only one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson.

“You never know with this situation as it’s pretty fluid day to day, but I feel like having all the negatives come back from Sunday was a big step in the right direction and then just hopeful that continues throughout the week,” he said.