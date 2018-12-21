Cardinals WR Fitzgerald claps back at retirement questions

Dec 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) warms-up before their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

In the NFL, 35 is retirement age, and media continue to press Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald about his future plans.

Fitzgerald’s potential retirement has gone from offseason topic to a matter of supreme in-season interest as the Cardinals close out their home schedule.

“If I decide to retire, I’ll let you guys know,” Fitzgerald said. “Man, seriously. So, I don’t understand why we keep asking these questions. You know me; I’ve been answering for the last three years. Nothing’s going to change ... I’m never going to tell you, ‘This is my last day. I’m excited. Honor me.’ Those words would never come out of my mouth, ever.”

Fitzgerald could be playing his final game in Glendale, Ariz., even if he doesn’t retire. His current contract expires in March. However, Fitzgerald previously stated he has no plans to play for any other franchise.

General manager Steve Keim said in a radio interview Friday that the Cardinals will give the 15-year veteran all the time he needs to determine his next route.

“It’s no different than the last couple of years,” Keim said. “We will give him that grace period to sort of reflect and see how his body feels like a lot of the vets do. Those are the conversations that will come after the season.”

Fitzgerald is an 11-time Pro Bowl selection. He has 59 catches for 645 yards and five touchdowns in 2018, but didn’t seem sentimental in discussing whether Sunday is his final home appearance in Arizona.

“No thoughts on it, really,” he said. “It’s just another game for me. If anything changes, I’ll let you guys know, though.”

