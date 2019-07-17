Reports: Cardinals' Harrison facing assault charges

Oct 14, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Desmond Harrison (69) sits on the bench late in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Police in North Carolina issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Arizona Cardinals tackle Desmond Harrison on charges of assault by strangulation and assault on a female, multiple outlets reported.

Greensboro police said a report was filed Tuesday against the 25-year-old offensive lineman, who was signed off waivers by Arizona last month after being cut by the Cleveland Browns.

The Cardinals immediately released Harrison after the allegations were reported by Bleacher Report and Yahoo! Sports.

Harrison, who played high school football in North Carolina, started eight games as a Cleveland rookie in 2018 after going undrafted.

Harrison finished his collegiate career at West Georgia after reportedly being suspended three times in one year at the University of Texas.

—Field Level Media