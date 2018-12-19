Cardinals release CBs Johnson, Rollins

FILE PHOTO: Dec 24, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson (36) scores a touchdown after an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Quinten Rollins and linebacker Jonathan Anderson, the team announced Tuesday.

In corresponding moves, undrafted rookie cornerbacks Deatrick Nichols and Chris Jones were elevated from the practice squad. Cornerback Jonathan Moxey was signed to the practice squad.

The 2018 season has turned out to be a lost one for Johnson, who was signed by Arizona on Nov. 27 but never played a game for the team.

The fifth-year veteran played in 63 of 64 possible games in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, making 16 starts in 2017. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent in the offseason, but the team released him in late September after he suffered a groin injury earlier in the month. The Buffalo Bills signed him and he played in one game — a 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 21.

The Bills cut him nine days later.

Rollins spent three seasons in Green Bay but the team waived him off of injured reserve in early September. The Cardinals signed him Nov. 27, but he never played in a game for Arizona.

Anderson had signed with Arizona last week.

