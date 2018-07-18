Cardinals' Keim suspended five weeks, fined $200,000 after guilty plea

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim pleaded guilty to extreme DUI in Chandler, Ariz., on Tuesday, shortly before the team announced it has suspended Keim for five weeks and fined him $200,000.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the Cardinals have been in communication with the league since the arrest and advised the NFL of disciplinary action. The league will not take further action, so there will be no further punishment under the league’s personal-conduct policy.

“As stated at the time of the incident, this behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them.

“Those who work within the National Football League — particularly those in leadership positions — bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that.”

According to the Chandler Police Department forensics report, Keim’s blood-alcohol content was .19 when he was arrested early on the morning of July 4, exceeding the extreme DUI benchmark of .15 and more than doubling the legal limit of .08.

A Class I misdemeanor, an extreme DUI conviction can require as many as 30 days, and no less than 24 hours, in jail, with the length of sentencing depending on probation terms.

“Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family,” Keim said in a statement released by the team. “I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior.”

Keim was pulled over shortly after midnight on July 4 by an officer who saw his pickup truck driving fast and drifting out of its lane multiple times. According to the report, Keim declined to take a breathalyzer test and could not take field sobriety tests due to a knee injury, but he failed to sufficiently follow a light with his eyes and was arrested. A blood test revealed his BAC level.

Keim has been the Cardinals’ general manager since 2013. He recently signed an extension through the 2022 season.

