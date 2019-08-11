Cardinals: 'Inexcusable' team VP was arrested on suspicion of DUI

Ron Minegar, the executive vice president and COO of the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, with the team releasing a stern statement Sunday afternoon.

“Ron Minegar’s actions last night are inexcusable. He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself,” the team statement began. “According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.”

It is the second straight summer that a Cardinals executive has been arrested on a drunk-driving charge, and the repercussions were serious the first time.

Last July, it was general manager Steve Keim. The team suspended him for five weeks and fined him $200,000 after he entered a guilty plea to extreme DUI.

In Minegar’s case, police in Chandler, Ariz., said he initially was pulled over for speeding, driving in a bike lane and failing to drive in one lane of traffic on Saturday night. Upon further investigation, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, cited and released.

Minegar, 60, is in his 20th year with the Cardinals.

—Field Level Media