Murray meeting again with Cardinals: report

Mar 13, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray participates in positional workouts during pro day at the Everest Indoor Training Center at the University of Oklahoma. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray reportedly headed to Phoenix on Tuesday for another meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 pick in this month’s draft.

The NFL Network reported that the former Oklahoma quarterback and his agent are visiting the team on Wednesday. Murray previously met with the Cardinals at the NFL Combine and again last month at his campus workout in Norman, Okla.

Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, also represents Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona has met with other potential top picks, including Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Murray passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games last season for the Sooners.

—Field Level Media