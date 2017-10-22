FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cardinals' Palmer breaks arm, may be out for rest of season
Sections
Featured
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
Tezos creators to tout project as dispute rages on
Cryptocurrencies
Tezos creators to tout project as dispute rages on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 22, 2017 / 9:33 PM / in 2 days

Cardinals' Palmer breaks arm, may be out for rest of season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer suffered a broken left arm in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London.

NFL Football - Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals - NFL International Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - October 22, 2017 Arizona's Carson Palmer in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

He will have surgery when the team returns to Arizona, coach Bruce Arians said after the game. Arians expects Palmer to miss at least eight weeks and might be lost for the season.

Palmer was injured on an interception in the second quarter after taking a hit from Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree just after releasing the ball. The pass was intercepted by Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner.

Palmer was 10 of 18 for 122 yards and the one interception when he left the game. The Rams led 23-0 at halftime and went on to post a 33-0 victory.

Drew Stanton, a 10-year NFL veteran, replaced Palmer.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.