CB Peterson: A Cardinal for 'years to come'

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson reaffirmed his commitment to the team Wednesday, saying he intends to be around for “years to come.”

Oct 18, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) looks on prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium.

“I’ve been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone,” Peterson said in a statement posted on Twitter. “But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around. I’ve never shied away from a challenge before and I’m not starting now. I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates & fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal and my focus is on this week’s game.”

The statement comes two days after ESPN reported Peterson “desperately” wanted out in Arizona and had requested a trade amid the team’s 1-6 start to the season.

After the statement was released, ESPN reported that Peterson met with Cardinals president Michael Bidwill for 30 minutes on Tuesday. Per the report, the pair discussed ways for Arizona to improve, and Bidwill assured Peterson of the team’s desire to win.

Bidwill and head coach Steve Wilks have each been emphatic that the Cardinals would not trade Peterson, who is one of only four players (along with Joe Thomas, Patrick Willis and A.J. Green) since 1990 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven NFL seasons.

Taken fifth overall by Arizona in 2011, Peterson has started all 119 games in his career, posting 23 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 74 passes defensed.

Known for shadowing opponents’ No. 1 wideouts, the 28-year-old has taken a different role this season in Wilks’ zone-heavy scheme. He has two interceptions and three passes defensed through seven games, along with a sack and a fumble recovery.

Peterson is in the third year of a five-year, $70 million contract. He has non-guaranteed base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.

