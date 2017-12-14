NFL-Cardinals' coach unsure if running back Peterson will play again this season

(Reuters) - Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says he has “no idea” whether veteran running back Adrian Peterson will play again this season.
Peterson has missed the past two games with a neck injury and seems likely to miss Sunday’s match-up against the Washington Redskins.
The 32-year-old rusher was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with New Orleans in October but has shown only flashes of the explosiveness that made him a seven-times Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford