FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NFL-Cardinals' coach unsure if running back Peterson will play again this season
Sections
Featured
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Politics
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Exclusive
Business
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
Future of Money
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 14, 2017 / 4:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

NFL-Cardinals' coach unsure if running back Peterson will play again this season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says he has “no idea” whether veteran running back Adrian Peterson will play again this season.

Nov 19, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (23) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Peterson has missed the past two games with a neck injury and seems likely to miss Sunday’s match-up against the Washington Redskins.

The 32-year-old rusher was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with New Orleans in October but has shown only flashes of the explosiveness that made him a seven-times Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.