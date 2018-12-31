Cardinals fire Wilks after one season

The Arizona Cardinals fired Steve Wilks on Monday, making him the first head coach to have his contract terminated by the franchise after one season since Joe Kuharich in 1952.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks reacts on the sideline in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The move came one day after Arizona’s 27-24 loss at Seattle, which left the Cardinals (3-13) with the worst record in the NFL.

Wilks, 49, was introduced on Jan. 23, 2018 to replace the retiring Bruce Arians, meaning his tenure lasted just 342 days.

Nine of the Cardinals’ 13 losses this season were by more than 10 points. The offense finished last in the NFL in overall offense, rushing, passing, third-down conversions and points per game. The defense ranked last against the run.

Arizona will have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last week, when asked about his job security, Wilks said he wouldn’t worry about it.

“I walked into this organization with integrity and, whenever that times comes, I am going to walk away with integrity,” he said.

Wilks is the eighth NFL coach since 2006 to be relieved of his duties after one season, with San Francisco’s Chip Kelly in 2016 being the most recent. In 1952, the then-Chicago Cardinals fired Kuharich after a 4-8 campaign.

General manager Steve Keim is expected to return, the Arizona Republic reported Monday.

The Republic also reported former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would be candidates to replace Wilks.

—Field Level Media