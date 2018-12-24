Report: Cardinals' Wilks facing dismissal

Arizona coach Steve Wilks will be dismissed after the season, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Dec 23, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals are now 3-12 under the first-year coach after losing 31-9 at home to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, after the initial report.

Wilks said he has not had any discussions about his job status with the Arizona front office.

“You know, again, asking those guys about the future means I’m not focused on the job at hand,” Wilks told ESPN. “No, that conversation hasn’t come up at all.”

Wilks said he hasn’t let the situation eat away at him.

“I’m very spiritual-based,” Wilks said. “Hey, I’m working. And whatever happens, God will put me where he wants me to be.”

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald expressed his support for Wilks after the loss to the Rams.

“Obviously, we all understand this is a results business,” Fitzgerald said. “That doesn’t change the human element for me and the guys on the team. We enjoy him. He treats us well. Just wish we could play better for him.

“I love Coach Wilks and we would love to have him back. He’s a wonderful man.”

Wilks certainly understands that winning and being competitive matter. The Cardinals have been outscored 398-201 and have suffered five losses by more than 20 points this season.

“All these owners, they own their team, they can do what they want to do,” Wilks told the assembled media after Sunday’s game. “I’m just working hard, doing my job. I’m the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals right now.”

Wilks replaced Bruce Arians in Arizona after working with Carolina from 2012-17, starting as a defensive backs coach and rising to assistant head coach and defensive coordinator with the Panthers.

He previously worked as a defensive backs coach with the Chargers and Bears after a decade in the college ranks.

The Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

—Field Level Media