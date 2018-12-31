Report: Cardinals' Wilks informs coaching staff he'll be fired

FILE PHOTO: Dec 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks reacts on the sideline in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Wilks met with his coaching staff Monday morning to inform them he expected to be fired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

Wilks, a first-year head coach and former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator, was introduced on Jan. 23, 2018.

Arizona finished 3-13 and owns the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Nine of the team’s 13 losses were by more than 10 points.

Last week, when asked about his job security, Wilks said he wouldn’t worry about it.

“I walked into this organization with integrity and, whenever that times comes, I am going to walk away with integrity,” he said.

General manager Steve Keim is expected to return, the Arizona Republic reported Monday.

The Republic also reported former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would be candidates to replace Wilks.

—Field Level Media