Cardinals promote Wilson to director of pro scouting

The Arizona Cardinals promoted former Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson to director of pro scouting, in one of several personnel moves announced Wednesday.

A five-time Pro Bowler and 2009 first-team All-Pro across 12 seasons (2001-12) with Arizona, Wilson joined the Cardinals’ front office in 2016. The 39-year-old has worked in both the pro and college scouting departments for the team.

Wilson’s promotion filled a position vacated by the promotion of another former Cardinals safety, Quentin Harris, who was named director of player personnel after serving as director of pro scouting since 2013.

Harris, 42, played four of his five NFL seasons for the Cardinals from 2002-05, then joined the front office in 2007.

The team also promoted Dru Grigson — the team’s director of college scouting for the last six years — to assistant director of player personnel and Chris Culmer to director of college scouting. Another former player, Josh Scobey, was promoted to western regional scout.

—Field Level Media