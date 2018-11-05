Cardinals bring back veteran WR Wright

FILE PHOTO: Oct 15, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kendall Wright (13) leaps to catch a pass as Baltimore Ravens safety Lardarius Webb (21) defends in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. Chicago Bears defeated Baltimore Ravens 27-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran wide receiver Kendall Wright for the second time this season, the team announced Monday.

Wright originally signed with Arizona on Oct. 8, but was released 10 days later when the Cardinals needed to replace injured players in the secondary.

Wright, who turns 29 next week, has not appeared in any games this season. He played for the Chicago Bears in 2017, catching 59 passes for 614 yards and one touchdown.

Before that, the 2012 first-round draft pick played five seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He caught 280 passes for 3,244 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Titans, including a 1,000-yard season in 2013.

Coming off a bye week, the Cardinals had two vacant roster spots after releasing quarterback Sam Bradford and placing offensive lineman John Wetzel (neck) on injured reserve last week. Arizona still has one vacancy to fill.

—Field Level Media