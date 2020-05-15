Arrest warrants issued for NFL players over armed robbery allegations

FILE PHOTO: Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Deandre Baker (Georgia) on the red carpet prior to the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Arrest warrants have been issued for National Football League (NFL) players Quinton Dunbar and Deandre Baker in Miramar, Florida, after they were accused of being involved in an armed robbery, local police said late on Thursday.

Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants cornerback Baker were accused of robbing guests at gun-point at a house party they attended near Miami a night earlier, according to the arrest warrant issued on Thursday by the Miramar Police Department.

A police spokeswoman cited by the New York Times said that the players had not been arrested and that the police were in touch with the NFL and a lawyer representing one of the players.

The police added that the two players allegedly stole over $7,000 in cash and at least two watches valued at $18,000 and $25,000 each.

The Seattle Seahawks said they were aware of the situation and did not comment further.

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities”, the Seahawks said on Twitter.

The arrest warrant added that there was a dispute at the party in which the guests were gambling and playing cards and video games. Baker took out a gun after the argument at the card table and pointed it at another guest, the warrant said.

The New York Giants cornerback then allegedly asked Dunbar and another man wearing a red mask to start collecting money and some other belongings from people at the party.