Falcons working virtually after positive COVID-19 test

FILE PHOTO: Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) attempts a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons were working from home Thursday morning after a positive COVID-19 test.

“The organization was informed of one positive COVID-19 test from a member of the Atlanta Falcons,” the team said in a statement. “Contact tracing protocols have commenced and at this time the team has stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field with all operations conducted virtually on Thursday.”

The team did not state who tested positive.

The Falcons (4-11) are scheduled to conclude the regular season on Sunday against the Buccaneers (10-5) in Tampa, Fla.

--Field Level Media