Falcons announce signing of CB Dennard

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered the secondary on Monday by signing cornerback Darqueze Dennard to a contract, the team announced.

Terms of the contract were not announced by the Falcons, however ESPN reported that Dennard signed a one-year deal.

Dennard had originally agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 17, but that deal fell through nine days later due to a disagreement over terms.

Dennard, 28, spent the past six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after being selected with a first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. He predominantly played the slot for the Bengals, collecting five pass breakups and 37 tackles in nine games (five starts) in 2019.

Dennard becomes the seventh former first-round pick to be acquired by the Falcons this offseason. He joins running back Todd Gurley, defensive ends Dante Fowler Jr. and Charles Harris, tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and linebacker Deone Bucannon.

He’ll compete in Atlanta with first-round rookie A.J. Terrell, 2018 second-rounder Isaiah Oliver and 2019 fourth-rounder Kendall Sheffield as the Falcons try to replace former Pro Bowler Desmond Trufant, who was released.

Dennard played in 77 games (24 starts) with Cincinnati and had 274 tackles, three interceptions (one for a touchdown), 22 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.