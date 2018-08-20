Falcons sign FB Fowler, waive McNitt

The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Jalston Fowler and wide receiver Julian Williams on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 17, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans fullback Jalston Fowler (45) scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The team also waived fullback Luke McNitt and wide receiver Taj Williams.

A fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, Fowler will compete with Ricky Ortiz for a roster spot in Atlanta. Falcons coach Dan Quinn indicated Sunday that Ortiz had pulled ahead of McNitt.

“It’s kind of headed that way,” Quinn said. “(Special-teams) factors have been a part of it. It all comes from our scrimmages up until the first game last week against the Jets. Then taking another step this week.”

Fowler appeared in 42 games for the Titans, including eight starts, over the past three seasons. He has rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown on 10 career carries and added one touchdown on six catches.

Fowler was cut by the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 13, after signing a futures contract with the team in January.

Williams is a Suwanee, Ga., native who played for Florida International.

—Field Level Media