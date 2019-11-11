Report: Falcons RB Freeman, TE Hooper to have MRIs

FILE PHOTO: Jul 22, 2019; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) works with another player during the first day of training camp at Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper are having MRI exams Monday to determine the extent of their injuries, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Freeman initially was diagnosed with a foot sprain following the Falcons’ 26-9 upset in New Orleans on Sunday. Hooper left the game with a knee injury.

Freeman rushed 10 times for 38 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards and did not play in the second half against the Saints. Hooper caught four passes for 17 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Freeman, 27, has rushed for 371 yards and no touchdowns in nine starts this season, adding 38 catches for 282 yards and three scores.

Hooper, 25, has a team-high 56 receptions for 608 yards in nine games. He also leads the Falcons with six touchdown grabs.

Backup Brian Hill would be in line to start Sunday at Carolina if Freeman can’t go. Hill, 24, rushed for 61 yards on 20 carries and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass against New Orleans.

Veteran Luke Stocker, 31, is the No. 2 tight end on Atlanta’s roster. Primarily a blocker, he has six catches for 34 yards this season.

—Field Level Media