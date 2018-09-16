Falcons' Freeman (knee) to miss multiple games

The Atlanta Falcons knew they weren’t going to have running back Devonta Freeman on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers because of a lingering knee injury, but he might not be back for a few weeks beyond that, according to an ESPN report.

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs the ball against the Washington Redskins

Tevin Coleman will get the start for the home game against Carolina, with fourth-round draft pick Ito Smith as the backup.

The Falcons will host another NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints, on Sept. 23, and then host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 30. ESPN reports that the team believes Freeman’s timeline to return is two to three weeks, while another source said it could be three to four weeks.

The team is said to be confident in Freeman’s return within just a few games because he has been able to rehab the knee injury vigorously.

Freeman suffered the injury as the Falcons lost 18-12 to the Philadelphia Eagles to open the season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection ran six times for 36 yards against the Eagles, adding three receptions for 14 yards.

