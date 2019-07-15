Reports: Falcons reach $68M deal with DT Jarrett

FILE PHOTO: Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett (L) sacks New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal ahead of Monday’s franchise tag deadline, multiple outlets reported.

Jarrett, who would have earned $15.2 million playing under the tag in 2019, will earn $17 million per season through 2022.

That makes the 26-year-old the third-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the league after the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Fletcher Cox.

Jarrett was ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus in its 2018 postseason grades. He had 52 tackles and a career-high six sacks in 14 games.

Jarrett has 14 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 61 games (46 starts) since Atlanta drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 out of Clemson.

