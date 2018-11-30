Falcons LB Jones returning from long absence

Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones will be back on the field Sunday for the first time since breaking his right foot in the season opener, coach Dan Quinn said Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones celebrates after New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady was sacked during the first quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jones said he is looking forward to the contest against the Baltimore Ravens after nearly three months of inactivity.

“It’s going to be fun,” Jones told reporters. “Get to get out there with my boys again. Set the tone and have some fun together.”

Jones suffered the injury against the Philadelphia Eagles and underwent surgery. He was activated from injured reserve earlier this month and was inactive for the past two games.

“Deion is in, he’s ready to roll,” Quinn told reporters. “He had an excellent week and really looked like himself. I was optimistic the whole week to see where he would land, and he really nailed it all week long. He’s dying to get going, and we’re dying to have him back out there.”

The Pro Bowl player has been missed as the Falcons (4-7) rank 29th in scoring defense (27.9 points per game) and 28th in total defense (396.7 yards per game).

Quinn said Jones wouldn’t be limited in any fashion and will be able to play as many snaps as needed against the Ravens.

“It would have probably been harder had he not had any work, and it was, ‘OK, here’s one day of practice’ and then go.” Quinn said. “We’ll keep a close eye on him, but he really is fit. And that’s the part that I can tell how hard he worked from a conditioning standpoint leading up to it. No specialized count as we’re heading into the game.”

Jones said his appreciation for football grew during his 10-game absence.

“How much of a fighter I am, how much I love this game and how much I miss being out there with my boys,” Jones said. “Just not taking a play off, not taking my plays for granted. You can be in one play and not know if you’re going out the next game. So while your out there take advantage of each play.”

—Field Level Media