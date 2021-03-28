Falcons restructure contract of LB Deion Jones

FILE PHOTO: Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) reacts as he returns a pass interception for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have restructured the contract of linebacker Deion Jones, according to an ESPN report Sunday.

ESPN cited agent Drew Rosenhaus per its report that Jones agreed to defer $4 million of his scheduled $8.2 million salary to 2022.

In exchange, Jones’ base salary in 2022 will be fully guaranteed. He will have a $9.64 million salary that season due to the restructuring.

The Falcons coveted the reworking of the deal after the salary cap dropped to $182.5 million after the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones is entering the second season of a four-year, $57 million extension he signed prior to the 2019 season.

Jones was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he recorded career highs for tackles (138) and stops for losses (10). He has 11 career interceptions and has returned five for touchdowns.

Last season, Jones had 106 tackles and returned one of his two interceptions for touchdowns while also recording a career-high 4.5 sacks.

Overall, he has 515 tackles. 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 69 games (67 starts) over five NFL seasons.

