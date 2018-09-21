FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Falcons S Kazee fined $10K

1 Min Read

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was fined $10,026 for his hit on quarterback Cam Newton in last Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Sep 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) lays on the field after being hit by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee (27) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year safety Kazee, who was ejected from the Week 2 game against Carolina, is appealing the fine, NFL Network reported.

Sep 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after being hit by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee (not shown) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith was fined the same amount — $10,026 — for his retaliation, flying in to shove Kazee, drawing a penalty flag for unnecessary roughness.

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley was also fined $10,026. On Friday, McKinley was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Saints due to a groin injury.

—Field Level Media

