Falcons announce five-year deal for left tackle Matthews

The Atlanta Falcons gave quarterback Matt Ryan a huge deal in early May. Now, they’ve locked up the guy protecting his blind side.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 8, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) blocks Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) in the first half of their game at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The team announced Friday it had reached a five-year extension with left tackle Jake Matthews.

Matthews, entering the final year of his rookie contracts, will reportedly earn $75 million on his deal.

Ryan signed a record-breaking five-year, $150 million extension with $100 million in guarantees.

Matthews’ deal is slightly lower than the $80 million, five-year deal signed by Taylor Lewan with the Tennessee Titans earlier Friday morning.

Matthews, 26, will make just under $12.5 million in 2018 on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. He has started 63 of a possible 64 games since being taken sixth overall in the 2014 draft, allowing 19.5 sacks and committing 24 penalties over that span. He allowed 3.0 sacks and committed four penalties in 2017, equaling the lowest marks of his career.

Earlier this offseason, Nate Solder reset the left tackle market in free agency with a four-year, $62 million pact that included $34.8 million guaranteed. Solder is four years older than Matthews and, like Matthews, has never made the Pro Bowl.

—Field Level Media