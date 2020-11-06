Staffers test positive for Dolphins, Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins each announced Friday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Falcons, who are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, said they are conducting all team activities virtually as they return to the NFL’s more intensive protocols.

The team said Sunday’s game would be unaffected.

The Dolphins, who play the Arizona Cardinals on the road Sunday, reported that an assistant coach had tested positive and was immediately quarantined, but did not announce any shutdown of team activities.

Both teams are doing contact tracing, per NFL guidelines, to determine any high-risk contacts among the team and staff.