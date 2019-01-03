Falcons' Quinn to call defensive plays in 2019

FILE PHOTO: Dec 30, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons’ search for a new defensive coordinator ended before it began, as coach Dan Quinn has decided to handle those duties himself in 2019.

The Falcons fired Marquand Manuel on Monday after a 7-9 season in which the team finished 25th in the league in scoring defense and 28th in total defense.

Quinn confirmed Thursday that he will call the defensive plays himself next season, much like he did in the final quarter of the 2016 campaign when the Falcons went on a Super Bowl run.

“More than anything I just really wanted to make sure that the style and attitude that we want to play defensively,” Quinn said. “I really enjoy that part of it and want to be more involved in that way.”

Quinn, 48, has a 36-28 record after four seasons in charge in Atlanta. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks (2013-14) and at the University of Florida (2011-12).

