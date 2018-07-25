Falcons extend contracts of Quinn, Dimitroff

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff have been signed to three-year contract extensions through the 2022 season.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff talk before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.

Dimitroff, 52, is entering his 11th season with the Falcons and hired Quinn — then defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks — in 2015 to replace Mike Smith in Atlanta.

Quinn, 47, is 32-21 as head coach of the Falcons. He helped the Seahawks to consecutive Super Bowls in 2013 and 2014.

In his second season as head coach of the Falcons, Atlanta went to the Super Bowl but lost in heartbreaking fashion to the New England Patriots. New England rallied from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit.

Dimitroff’s first draft pick with the team was quarterback Matt Ryan, and he also orchestrated a trade to land wide receiver Julio Jones and drafted defensive end Vic Beasley.

Dimitroff, who helped with field maintenance and served as a ballboy with the Cleveland Browns, worked under Scott Pioli with the Patriots for six seasons before joining Atlanta in 2008.

