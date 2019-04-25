Blind fan to read Ravens pick off Braille card

The Baltimore Ravens will have a blind 13-year-old fan announce a fourth-round pick during this week’s draft by reading off of a card written in Braille.

Mo Gaba, who is battling cancer and lost his vision at nine months old, will become the first person ever to announce an NFL draft pick off a Braille card.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called into a Baltimore radio show that had Gaba on as a guest to deliver the good news. The team posted a video of the interaction on Twitter.

“Really?” Gaba responded when offered the opportunity by Harbaugh. “I’ve never done that before. I’d like to do that. Yeah.”

The Ravens currently hold two fourth-round picks, Nos. 113 and 123. Gaba is scheduled to announce No. 123.

—Field Level Media