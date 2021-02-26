Report: Ravens OT Orlando Brown drawing trade interest

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown covets a role at the exclusive left tackle position and is pushing for a trade out of Baltimore.

Brown made his desire public via social media, and reports indicate the Ravens are amenable to a deal. ESPN reported the Jacksonville Jaguars are among the teams who kicked the tires on a trade for Brown.

Brown was drafted to play right tackle out of Oklahoma. He moved to left tackle for the final 10 games of the 2020 season due to an injury to Pro Bowl starter Ronnie Stanley.

The Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension in October.

The 24-year-old Brown was a third-round pick in 2018. He’s entering the final season of a four-year, $3.49 million deal with the Ravens.

He has never missed a game as a pro, including 18 starts last season (playoffs included).