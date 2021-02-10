Report: Orlando Brown Jr. wants trade out of Baltimore

Standout offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. wants to be traded away from the Baltimore Ravens to continue playing at left tackle, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Brown filled in for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle after Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8. Brown had been the team’s right tackle since the Ravens selected the Oklahoma product in the third round of the 2018 draft.

In late January, Brown tweeted, “I’m a LEFT Tackle.”

Brown was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and 2020 and is entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie contract. The Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year, $98.75 million extension with nearly $64.2 million in guarantees on Oct. 30.

CBS Sports reported the Ravens have granted Brown permission to seek a trade, but the Ravens would seek major compensation in return for the 24-year-old, per the NFL Network report.