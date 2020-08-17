Report: WR Bryant to work out for Ravens

FILE PHOTO: American Football - Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 9/11/14 Dez Bryant celebrates scoring a touch down for Dallas Cowboys Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Wide receiver Dez Bryant, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017, is expected to work out this week for the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network reported Monday.

The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to their young corps and reportedly considered bringing in another free agent, Antonio Brown, for a tryout.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Bryant with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he spent eight seasons there. He caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in 113 games with the Cowboys, who released him in April 2018.

In Dallas, he made three Pro Bowls and had three 1,000-yard seasons.

Bryant, 31, signed with the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8, 2018, but landed on injured reserve with a torn right Achilles tendon two days later.

