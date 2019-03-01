Ravens RB Collins arrested after car crash

FILE PHOTO: Nov 4, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) reacts after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports - 11594760

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested early Friday morning following a car accident near the team’s headquarters, Baltimore County police and the team confirmed.

Collins, 24, was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m. after police responded to a report of a car crashed into a tree in Owings Mills, Md. It was unclear whether Collins was the driver or a passenger.

The charges against him were not immediately known.

Chad Steele, the team’s vice president of public relations, told The Baltimore Sun that the team was aware of the arrest.

Collins was a fifth-round draft pick by Seattle in 2016 and joined the Ravens the following year. In 25 games (22 starts) over two seasons in Baltimore, he has gained 1,676 total yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns.

He was a star on the rise following the 2017 season, in which he gained 973 yards rushing. But he struggled in 2018, running for just 411 yards, and wound up on injured reserve in December with a foot injury.

He will become a restricted free agent later this month. Coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that second-year running back Gus Edwards is first on the depth chart at the position.

